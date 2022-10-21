The hours of cowardice that are preceding the entry of the single-seaters on the track at the COTA circuit for the first free practice session of the United States GP are charged with tension. However, it is not the battle on the track that agitates the Austin paddock – with the 2022 drivers title already awarded to Max Verstappen and the constructors’ title that should go arithmetically to Red Bull this weekend – but rather the political war involving the Milton Keynes stable. The subject of the dispute is obviously the non-compliance with the budget cap limit, broken by the Austrian team during last season. An irregularity that, according to the opponents of the ‘bulls’, would have distorted Verstappen’s conquest of his first world title.

To resolve this rather intricate situation is there FIA, already found itself at the center of the sights in recent weeks after the controversy that accompanied the management of the Race Direction in the Monza, Singapore and Suzuka races. In the Italian morning the concrete hypothesis of a plea bargain between Red Bull and the Federation – a solution provided for by the budget cap regulation – which would have allowed the team led by Christian Horner to avoid penalties in terms of points that could have resulted in the loss of the championship won in December 2021 by Verstappen. However, an agreement of this type would affect Red Bull – as well as in terms of image – also in preparation for next season. In fact, the team could suffer limitations in the budget to be used for the 2023 championship and in the possibility of carrying out tests.

Now, however, from Holland, a country always very attentive to the events concerning Milton Keynes given the presence of Verstappen in the team, the indiscretion of a growing tension between the president of the FIA, Ben Sulayem, and Horner himself. According to what the authoritative journalist of the De Telegraaf Erik Van Haren, in fact, between the two would have fallen frost. The new leader of the Federation, elected less than a year ago, would not yet have allowed the English manager to contact him about this very delicate matter. The two sides could meet today, but certainly this coldness does not help to imagine a quick and painless solution to the affair. Tomorrow, however, it is possible that Horner disclose the amount of the infringement at a press conference committed by his team.