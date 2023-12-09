by STEFANO OLLANU

The FIA ​​awards ceremony

As has been the case for some seasons now, the International Automobile Federation chooses one of its affiliates for the Prize Giving competition, i.e. the event in which it officially delivers the world champion trophies to drivers and teams of all disciplines belonging to the organization. On the evening of Friday 8 December, all of motorsport came together at Bakuin Azerbaijan, for the ceremony broadcast on the FIA ​​YouTube channel and which lasted over two hours.

All eyes on Ben Sulayem

The president was also present at the FIA ​​Prize Giving Mohammed Ben Sulayem, despite the concussion and hospitalization that had affected him in the hours preceding the event. After what happened with the alleged conflict of interest case relating to the Wolff spouses, he is known as FIA and F1 are on a collision coursewith the Mercedes boss who has reserved the right to take legal action to protect his image and reputation.

However, the only statements regarding the topic of the week in Formula 1 came only from Lewis Hamilton, who, despite being a guest of the Federation, wanted to make his disagreement with the management of the matter heard loud and clear, offering his public support to Susie Wolff, managing director of the F1 Academy.

Embarrassment in the room at the end of the Gala

Ben Sulayem he therefore took part in the event, participating in the key moment, that of the delivery of the trophy to the F1 world champion, Max Verstappen, without denying a dig at the rival teams: “He’s winning everything. They asked the FIA ​​president to slow it down. I answered: ‘How can I punish success?’ I mean, well done and I wish everyone success, to make the races more interesting. Congratulations again.”

Then the out of program from the president: “I want to invite Christian Horner, Anar Alakbarov on stage (president of the Azerbaijani federation, ed.) and Stefano Domenicali”. Embarrassed intervention by presenter Harry Benjamin: “Thank you very much Mr President. We can continue to celebrate the three-time F1 world champion“, since no one went on stage. Ben Sulayem again: “Can I have Christian here?“, Verstappen’s joking response: “He will have already run away.” Horner arrives, but not Domenicali: “And Stefano?“, exclaimed the FIA ​​president, looking around in amazement. “Where is Stefano? Stephen?“. Exactly one minute – in the cold – after the call, the arrival of the number 1 of Formula 1: the photo is ready to be taken.