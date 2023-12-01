Frost | A special meteorological phenomenon may bring frosts of up to 30 degrees to the south

“Such strong cold deviations have happened very rarely in my career as a meteorologist,” writes Foreca meteorologist Markus Mäntykannas in the weather blog.

Now it threatens to strike. Namely, a rare kind of coldness covering the entire country, the kind of which is experienced only once every 10–30 years on average.

In the coldest scenario, the frost can intensify to 20–30 degrees below zero in the southern and central parts of the country at the beginning of next week. In some places, it is up to 10 degrees below the average for a long time.

“Normally, at the beginning of December, the daytime temperature on the south and southwest coast would be around 0-1 degrees and there would be a little frost in a large part of the country, but this year everything will be different.”

The main reason in the freezing weather, a jet stream has escaped to southern and central Europe. It keeps the low pressure and milder westerly currents far to the south of Finland.

The situation that started already in October will continue in the same way at the beginning of December. The cold high pressure and air mass have formed a “lock”, which directs the jet streams of the upper air to curve sharply towards the south.

Mäntykangas compares the situation to the year 2010, when December has so far been the coldest of the 21st century. At that time, it was widely 6–10 degrees and in the north 2–9 degrees colder than the long-term average in the southern and central parts of the country.

“In December of this year, the weather pattern is similar to that of 2010, i.e. the air flow comes from the northeast or east, which is freezing for us. In December 2010, the cold weather continued throughout the month and in fact well into the end of winter, but it is still uncertain how long the cold will last this December,” Mäntykangas writes.

In predictions there is still uncertainty, Mäntykangas points out. Cloudiness is key to freezing temperatures. It has a significant effect on the temperature at this time of year.

If it’s clear, the frost is biting. The cloud cover, on the other hand, protects us from the cooling of the earth’s surface and the worst frosts.

The local temperature fluctuations are large, because there is also a lot of variation in the cloudiness, Mäntykangas writes. Therefore, the local temperature forecasts should be treated as guidelines above all.

During the beginning of the weekend, the weather will be mostly cloudy and there will be snow showers in places. It is mostly 7–12 degrees Celsius during the day in the southern and central parts of the country, 10–20 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday and mostly 5–10 degrees Celsius on Sunday.