While awaiting the start of the championship and in preparation for the Coppa Italia challenge scheduled for next July 29th, Frosinone is preparing in a way. Victory in the friendly match in Fiuggi

The Ciociari without mass measures. The team of of Francis he wanted to leave immediately with his foot pressed on the accelerator. The friendly against Mondragone ended with a resounding 7-0.

In the first 45 minutes, against the Serie A formation of the lower Lazio, the representative City of Mondragone, representing the province of Caserta, holds up and closes the first fraction under “only” two goals. Harroui And Salvini in fact, they strike in the top 10 and channel the match. It was in the second half that Di Francesco’s team rose to the top. Kvernadze bag and then Cuni And Oyonoin great shape sign their respective shotguns.

7-0 therefore in the match in Fiuggi and important minutes in the legs of the Ciociari, with the feeling with the goal that provides, even in summer, only pleasant sensations. See also Will Ancelotti leave Real Madrid? Butragueño implies that he would not continue

July 15, 2023 (change July 15, 2023 | 21:28)

