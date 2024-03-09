Two dead and two seriously injured were the toll from a shooting that occurred shortly after 7pm inside the Shake bar in the central Via Aldo Moro in Frosinone.

Frosinone, shots fired in front of bars in the centre: two dead and two injured



At the beginning there were three injured and only one victim. But a second man died in the evening after he was taken to hospital. The man, a compatriot of the first victim, died immediately after being transported to the emergency room where he had arrived in desperate conditions.

The attackers got out of a car and started shooting at 4 bar patrons sitting at the table. In a few minutes the ruckus broke out along the central artery with citizens and passers-by seeking shelter in shops and commercial activities. One of the four protagonists of the shooting was left on the ground hit in the neck by a bullet. There was no escape for him and he died on the spot.

Immediately after the ambush, a person was stopped by agents of the Frosinone flying squad and taken to the police station.

The firefight would be part of a war between rival gangs of drug traffickers – one made up of Albanians and the other of citizens of Moroccan origin – who have been competing for territory for years.

Two of the injured were transferred under code red to the emergency room of the Fabrizio Spaziani hospital in Frosinone. One of them, hit in the chest and leg, required surgery but could not save his life. The third person affected was hospitalized at Umberto I in Rome.

The mayor of Frosinone Riccardo Mastrangeli went to the site of the shooting and commented: «I am shocked, I went to the scene. A shooting like this, right in the center, is absurd, we are in shock. There was a lot of fear among the people who were on the street at that moment: it was Saturday evening and it was aperitif time. I spoke to the prefect, the committee for order and security has been convened tomorrow morning at 11am.”



(handle)

The reconstruction

The victims were sitting at a table in the restaurant, two of them arrived in a rented Lancia Ypsilon (and then seized by the police) just before 7.30pm and started arguing with them. Then the situation degenerated.

After a few jokes, one of the men who got out of the car pulled out a gun and fired a series of shots in rapid succession, hitting all four people at the table. One of them remained motionless on the ground, the other three tried to take cover, while the two attackers fled on foot.

This is the partial reconstruction made so far by the police involved in investigating the ambush. The place was full of customers and it was they who provided the elements on which the police commissioner Domenico Condello are now working.



(handle)

Attempts to resuscitate the most seriously injured were useless: he was declared dead after at least twenty minutes of cardiac massage carried out by the 118 health workers on the pavement at the entrance to the bar.

The first victim was identified and shortly after 8.30pm the relatives arrived in via Aldo Moro and the police then accompanied them to the police station to try to reconstruct the context in which the crime occurred.