In the last matches of the 27th round, the Ligurians score 0-0 in Cagliari, the Apulians beat Venice. Coup of Bisoli’s team that imposes itself in Benevento and is fourth

Oscar Maresca and Michele Antonelli

On Wednesday in B, leaders Frosinone win again, beating Spal at Paolo Mazza: goals from Lucioni and Caso are decisive. Grosso’s team stretches and rises to 58. Another defeat for Oddo, Pepito Rossi’s seasonal debut is not enough: the club is at the bottom of the standings with 25 points.

Bari made no mistake against Venice, finishing 1-0. Genoa stop against Cagliari: Ferraris ends 0-0, but the rossoblù remain in second place. Südtirol does not stop and extends Benevento: eighth useful result in a row for Bisoli’s team who takes fourth place. Ascoli pass against Modena thanks to a goal by Pedro Mendes: there are three wins and one draw with Breda on the bench. Perugia-Como and Cittadella-Brescia draw without scoring.

The leaders attack the match and pass with a diving header from captain Lucioni, good at exploiting Baez's kissing cross to beat Pomini in the 24th minute. The hosts react and after seven minutes the equalizer comes with Prati's opportunist overhead kick, but the Var cancels for a few centimeters offside by the midfielder. Grosso's boys doubled around the hour of play with Caso's jewel: the former Cosenza player receives the ball on the trocar, slips into the Ferrarese defense with percussion and places his right foot into the top corner. In the final, Oddo's men try with Rossi, while the Ciociari come close to making it three with Rohden's post. Frosinone also passes to Ferrara, for Spal it becomes increasingly black.

BARI-VENICE 1-0 — Little happened at San Nicola until the 26th minute, the first chance of the match went to the guests. Johnsen looks for and finds Busio, the midfielder face to face with the goalkeeper, but Caprile deflects. Candela goes to the tap-in, Benedetti opposes and Bari is saved. In the 30th minute the home team responded, again with Benedetti: the midfielder fired a shot from a tight angle that went out on the back. Before the interval, Antenucci has two good chances: Joronen is ready. In the 54th minute, Pohjanpalo unlocks it with a great right from outside, the referee reviews the action at the Var and cancels everything for an elbow from Cheryshev in the tackle with Ricci. Goal disallowed, goal scored: in the 63rd minute Cheddira opens up for Molina on the right, the winger crosses for Bellomo’s head: it’s 1-0. Everyone cheers under the curve with the little train. The hosts manage the advantage and that’s it. Bari rises to 46 points, Venice in full playout area.

Few spaces and compact teams in the first 45′ of the Unipol Domus. Puscas shows up with a couple of flashes, but the most sensational opportunity comes at the feet of Lapadula, not very clever in making it happen after intercepting a distracted raise from Martinez (21′). Another thrill at the start of the second half: Sabelli pushes Luvumbo and Valeri whistles the penalty kick. Then the Var rectifies, for a foul that occurred outside the area. Fifteen minutes from the end, Genoa tries with a header from Sturaro, while Cagliari responds with an attempt from Pavoletti. The balance resists until the 98th minute: between Ranieri and Gilardino, it ends without goals.

BENEVENTO-SÜDTIROL 0-2 — At Vigorito, Belardinelli’s gore unblocks Wednesday in Serie B and gives Bisoli’s team the lead after 12′. The hosts didn’t react and the guests played until they doubled their lead, which arrived around game time: Cissé was punctual in his turn on the net following Rover’s suggestion and sent Paleari through. Benevento hints at a timid reaction, but in the final it is Sudtirol who come close to making a trio with a blow from the edge of Lunetta, just before the 90th minute. The red and white remain firm in fourth place thanks to the eighth consecutive useful result.

MODENA-ASCOLI 0-1 — Ready, go and the first ring is for the hosts: Renzetti’s left foot from distance unplugs the game and hits the crossbar. Ascoli responds with Gondo’s header, but the balance lasts until the interval, with a lot of unexpected events in the final minutes of the first fraction. Referee Gariglio is forced to stop due to physical problems and is replaced by the fourth official Ceriello. The swirl of substitutions in the middle of the second half revived the game, with fresh strength pushing the away lead: in the 75th minute, Pedro Mendes was lethal on the ball bowled in by Giovane in the area and stamped the 1-0. It is the match goal: at Braglia, three golden points arrive for Breda.

It is played under the flood at the Tombolato. Mastrantonio serves Maistrello in the 2nd minute, the attacker barely gets there. Pablo Rodriguez has the best chance of the first half in the 16th minute: the Spaniard tries to place it, the ball goes just wide. Crociata, decisive against Ternana, tries to leave his mark this time too: he tries two good shots in the 25th and 30th minutes, but the result doesn't go away. The midfielder found Maistrello on a free-kick shortly before the break and headed in just wide. In the second half Brescia attacked, in the 48th minute Bisoli received in the area from Van de Looi and shot from the outside of the net. In the 61st minute Mastrantonio and Maistrello duet well, the attacker engages Andrenacci. Then Galeazzi headed five minutes later and shot wide. Gorini's team doesn't give up and in the 79th minute Pavan shoots from the edge, nothing done. The result doesn't change.

PERUGIA-COMO — Vignali on one side and Struna on the other try to take measures at 8′ and 10′. Ten minutes later, Olivieri shot from outside and tried to trick Gomis, with the ball high over the crossbar. Perugia still dangerous with Santoro in the 28th minute, the first opportunity for Longo’s team came only in the 35th minute with Gabrielloni: a low shot that went wide. Many duels in the middle of the field in the second half, in the 56th minute Binks lands Olivieri in the area: the referee does not blow his whistle, reviews the action at the Var and does not award the penalty for an offside position on the pass. The guests try to create dangers, in the 76th minute Da Riva starts the left-handed from the edge saved by Gori. The hosts show themselves with Santoro in the 88th minute, Odenthal deflects for a corner. It remains 0-0, one point for each side.