The 18 year old is very serious, injured this evening around 8pm in front of a bar in the center of Alatri near Frosinone. The boy, shot in the head, was rushed by air to a Roman hospital. The police are investigating the case, who have already heard some witnesses. According to what some of those present reported the shooters would have been two men riding a scooter who then lost track of themselves. Investigators do not rule out that the shooting could be linked to some other episodes of violence that occurred over the weekend between opposing groups of young people.

THE MAYOR OF ALATRI – “I have a duty to update citizens on what happened in the evening in Alatri near the former basketball court under the ‘Girone’: a boy was shot and is now hospitalized in Rome in serious condition ” wrote the mayor of Alatri, Maurizio Cianfrocca on Facebook. First of all, he writes, “we are close to the family of the young man who was injured and we are awaiting official updates on his state of health. As soon as I was informed of the terrible event, I went to the scene to be updated by the police, with whom I am still in touch. A little while ago, I also heard the Prefect by telephone. At the moment the checks and investigations are underway, also supported by the images of the video surveillance cameras”.

“Already this morning, considering the brawls that took place in the historic center over the weekend, I had heard and written to the Alatri Carabinieri Command asking for more controls in order to ensure the safety and serenity of the entire citizenry, which has the full right to live the city ​​in complete safety – explains Cianfrocca -. At the moment I feel great pain for what happened. I can only assure you that every possible action will be taken to prevent similar episodes from happening again. At this moment my thoughts and prayers are for the boy and his loved ones”.

THE ELECTORAL MEETING NOT FAR – A few meters from the site of the shooting an electoral meeting was taking place with the candidates for the regional elections Antonio Pompeo, Alessandra Cecilia and Annalisa Paliotta, the event immediately interrupted. “This was meant to be an opportunity for discussion, for sharing in view of the next regional ones. I was very happy with this large presence. Unfortunately, this tragic event that happened a few meters away makes it a must to suspend this initiative,” Pompeo said in a video posted on Fb, explaining that the tragedy invites all politics “to pay greater attention to our young people and to safety”.