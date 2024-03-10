Shooting in the center of Frosinone, one dead and three injured

One dead and three seriously injured were the toll from a shooting that occurred just before 7pm on Saturday in the central Via Aldo Moro in Frosinone. For reasons still being investigated by the investigators of the flying squad of the Frosinone police station, four men all of Albanian origin faced each other.

In a few minutes the ruckus broke out along the central artery with citizens and passers-by seeking shelter in shops and commercial activities. One of the four protagonists of the shooting was left on the ground hit in the neck by a bullet. For him there was no escape. The other three were instead transferred under code red to the emergency room of the Fabrizio Spaziani Frosinone hospital. One is in the operating room, hit in the chest and leg.

They were attacked while they were sitting at a table in the bar in via Aldo Moro. At that point one of the attacked Albanians allegedly pulled out a gun, a semi-automatic one, and started shooting. The four, all of Albanian origin, between twenty and twenty-five years old, were sitting at a table in the bar, very crowded for the aperitif hour, when the fire broke out. The victim, a young man who apparently had a criminal record, was shot in the neck and died on the pavement in front of the bar after vain attempts by doctors to resuscitate him via cardiac massage.