Balance reigns at Stirpe between two teams that will play in the next Serie A. Salernitana reaches Frosinone in extremis.
At the stadium lineage a friendly test was held between two teams who will participate in the next Serie A, with a challenge that therefore acted as an appetizer for the ever closer start of the tournament. Seven hundred fans following the Salernitana in that of Frosinone, ready to offer their support in this important and reliable confrontation, after the recent 1-0 victory, again in a friendly match, against Picerno.
Three absences for coach Paulo Sousa who gave up Fiorillo, Mazzocchi and also the “spearhead” Dia. The Portuguese coach bet on 3-4-2-1 with Alloca to defend the posts. Defensive trio composed by Lovato, Pirola and Gyomber. Midfield that saw Sambia, Bohinen, Lassana Coulibaly and Bradaric. Forward Candreva And Kastanos they were deployed in support of the lone striker Botheim.
#FrosinoneSalernitana #Valencia #responds #Gelli #Equal #Francesco #Sousa
Leave a Reply