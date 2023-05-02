Frosinone – Three days early Frosinone won the third promotion to Serie A in its history, beating Reggina 3-1 who tried to make themselves dangerous from the first minutes of the game but could do nothing against Fabio Grosso’s eleven, absolute ruler of the cadet tournament with the first place in the standings occupied from the tenth day of the championship and maintained until the end.

The turning point of the match, which made an exhausted ‘Benito Stirpe’ explode with joy in every order of places, it came down to the 31st when it went into the net, on a cross by Cotali, an imperious header by Borrelli which was followed, eleven minutes later, by an encore from the penalty spot by Roberto Insigne. All the fault of Cionek who hit Caso in the area with a slap in the face: the referee Prontera, after consulting the Var, expelled the expert defender from Reggio for violent conduct and awarded the penalty to the hosts. Shortly after, for another red card, it was the coach of the Calabrians, Filippo Inzaghi, who left the field prematurely.

The recovery started with a bang that froze the stadium: credit, in the 51st minute, to Hernani who, as soon as he took over from Majer, shortened the gap. But in the 56th minute Caso took care of reassuring the entire yellow and blue environment by putting in the goalkeeper Colombi with his left foot. In the 64th minute it was Case again who wasted the opportunity for the fourth goal by shooting high. After that occasion, the match had no more history with Frosinone who limited themselves to controlling the field, apart from a flash in the box in the 88th minute by Menez from Reggio who found goalkeeper Turati ready.

At the triple whistle, it’s a big party in the stands and on the pitch (peacefully invaded by the fans) with the Ciociari returning to the top flight for the third time with the hope of staying there for a while. The first two experiences (seasons 2015-16 and 2018-2019), in fact, ended negatively, with a 19th place in the standings and the consequent relegation to B.