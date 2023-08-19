Frosinone Napoli live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Serie A match

FROSINONE NAPLES STREAMING TV – Today, Saturday 19 August 2023, at 18.30 Frosinone and Napoli take to the field at the Stirpe stadium in Frosinone, a match valid for the first day of Serie A 2023-2024. Where to see Frosinone Naples live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Frosinone and Napoli will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Frosinone Napoli is scheduled for 18.30 today, Saturday 19 August 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to see Frosinone Napoli on TV and live streaming, but who is playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

FROSINONE (4-3-3): Turati; Oyono, Monterisi, Romagnoli, Marchizza; Gelli, Mazzitelli, Harroui; Baez, Borrelli, Caso

NAPLES (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Olivera; Elmas, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

