Grosso’s team went behind after 18′ (Rodriguez), then the comeback with Moro and Insigne in the first half, Baez’s safety goal in the second half

Half an hour of suffering, a fiery reaction and record management. Frosinone is there and overturns Brescia at Rigamonti. A good start for Clotet’s team is not enough: Moro, Insigne and Baez sign the 3-1 ciociaro in the postponement and project Grosso to 45 points in the standings. The Gialloblù put Reggina and Genoa back at a safe distance, the first pursuers, now back at -6.

Record-breaking reaction — Explosive start for the hosts: ready-go, Clotet’s team nearly took the lead with Galazzi, who stripped the paint from the left post, and Rodriguez, who headed into the crossbar. Brescia passes in the 18th minute and the stamp is all from the transfer market: Bjorkengren’s side catches Rodriguez in a perfect position and the 1-0 is deserved. Frosinone suffers, takes measures around half an hour and turns everything around in three rounds of the clock. After an exchange with Lulic, in the 37th minute it was Moro who signed the 1-1: for the attacker it is the fourth center in the league. The doubling comes on the counterattack: Insigne takes advantage of a defensive sleep and is glacial in beating Andrenacci with his left foot. Record-breaking reaction of the Ciociari, who with so much running and available spaces showcase a devastating potential. See also Ascoli, that poker in Terni: Sottil's team climbs into the playoff area

Here comes the trio — The leaders return to the field and manage possession avoiding dangers, without forcing the play. The hosts find few ideas and not even Clotet’s substitutions give the shock. A timid ring comes halfway through the second half, with Bisoli’s header rejected by an attentive Turati. Then there was only space for the trio in the scrum by the newcomer Baez, to close the games with a quarter of an hour from the end. For Grosso’s team, it is the umpteenth showdown of a glittering season so far. Brescia, in full dispute, postpones the appointment with the three points again.

January 22 – 18:23

