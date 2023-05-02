After four seasons of B, Frosinone is back in the top flight. For mathematical certainty he should have beaten Reggina tonight at the Benito Stirpe stadium, and so it was, amidst the jubilation of the people who, despite a very rainy evening, did not want to miss the show: the final result was 3-1.

The race

—

The match between the teams coached by two 2006 Azzurri world champions like Grosso and Pippo Inzaghi didn’t have much history: Ciociari in attack and first goal by Borrelli in the half hour. At the end of time, Insigne’s penalty fixed the score at 2-0, in the second half Hernani made it short for Reggio in the 51st minute before the final 3-1 by Caso in the 57th minute. And so the party can begin.