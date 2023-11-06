Aurelio Andreazzoli, Empoli coach, made statements at the end of the match against Frosinone

The first of the two postponements of the eleventh matchday ends SeriesTO. Frosinone beats at homeEmpoli and returns to success after two consecutive defeats. The goals were decisive Cuni And Ibrahimovic; goal that shortens Francesco’s distance Caputo. At the end of the challenge Aurelio spoke Andreazzoli. Below are the official statements:

PERFORMANCE – “I share your thoughts. I believe we have done a lot against a team that is clearly better than us and has a strong quality. Frosinone has a remarkable engine. We have countered ourselves with what we have at the moment which is not much, especially talking about engine. In the first half above all we created but we weren’t able to collect. In the second half we dropped thanks to Frosinone. This team has a lot of quality and a lot of engine so I have to look back to the last minutes in which we raised our heads. We could have equalized in the final but this would not have taken away Frosinone’s merits.”

SUFFER ON THE LEFT – “We referred to the qualities and actually that chain needed a third man. Playing against Soulé is not easy because he always needs a double or something more but it’s not just him. Congratulations to those who built this team”

MATCH DECIDED IN MIDFIELD – “Fazzini improved towards the end with quality despite the effort. Frosinone plays well, they always know what they have to do. They are good and well led and they put many teams in difficulty”

YOUTH REFERENCE POINT – “We are convinced that the path we have always taken is the one we have taken, i.e. the training of the boys. To make them express themselves, however, we need to have an ideal physical condition and now that is not the case because we have so many injured players. We know that those who play have to go out in the sixtieth minute, those who come in need to get playing time. This situation doesn’t allow us to express ourselves well. Our boys are good and will prove it”

SURPRISED BY DI FRANCESCO – “Di Francesco has already done this job at Sassuolo in Rome, wherever he went I already said it yesterday too. Not every season goes well but he has an idea. The parameter is always the value of the team. Di Francesco on the one hand idea and his team does what he asks”

WHY DOES IT NOT COLLECT AS MUCH PRODUCT – “We can’t collect for what we produce. Even tonight we hit the crossbar and a goal was rightly disallowed. It means that we produce but we don’t collect”

November 6, 2023

