Frosinone’s fifth league defeat arrives on the Inter pitch . Coach Eusebio Di Francesco commented on the match to Dazn as follows: “If Dimarco shot on goal it’s a phenomenon. Only compliments. When you score a goal like that you can’t blame anyone, not even the goalkeeper who was supposed to be in that position. It rarely happens that we see goals like this. Today we conceded two particular goals, even a so-so penalty, due to a slip by one of our defenders. There was a bit of bad luck, but Inter have players like Dimarco who can make a difference from one moment to the next”.

“Am I satisfied in any case? There is disappointment for not having brought home the points after this performance – continues the coach of the yellow-blues -, for what we did in the first half we should have gone to half-time at 0-0. We should have been better when we had the opportunity to hurt Inter, especially Soulé made 3-4 extraordinary plays but he had to determine a little more by kicking on goal. There are some particular episodes which however are part of football, sometimes they turn in favor and tonight they turned against us. We weren’t afraid to face Inter, I can’t say anything to my boys. We played great. Why did I deploy a three-man defensive line? They are very good at arriving with the fifths, I wanted cover the width. Inter is the team that crosses the most in Serie A and we wanted to have an external numerical superiority. But we also came out with the quarters, with the fifths, with the centrals, the interpretation didn’t change. I wanted to dribble three at the back to create width in the possession phase. We work on principles, not on a single game system, based on the teams we are going to face. The concept is to work on certain situations, we have been trying to play these matches since the beginning of the year. Then there are teams that make you defend low, but the principle is to win the ball back on the other side. The kids believe in the principles we are adopting, more than in the systems. What improvement am I looking for now? We have to be a little better when we lose the ball to compact ourselves better in our half of the pitch. And in the last 15-20 meters we have to find alternative solutions. The concept of daring must also be done when attacking: a few more vertical plays become important to hurt a team like Inter, against whom you cannot play on physicality and crosses, tight and fast plays are needed.”