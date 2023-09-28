Goals from Nico Gonzalez and Soulé decide the Stirpe. Third draw in the championship for the Ciociari who have nine points after six rounds of the championship

Frosinone's third league draw comes at home against Fiorentina. Coach Eusebio Di Francesco commented on the match to Sky Sport: "In the first half, beyond excellent plots not developed in the last twenty metres, we suffered from their greater physicality and freshness. They seemed to go twice as fast, but we were good at staying in the game. In the second we changed, we knew we would have an opportunity, and generally we were better. I was satisfied with the game already in the first half, although we were good but less effective. If we lacked the right solution at the end of the action? Yes, but we are working on it and I am convinced we will get there. Since we build in this way it is a source of pride, the boys have the courage to do what I ask of them in training. I would highlight the positive things over the mistakes."

"What happened at 0-1 which was a corner for us? We made the wrong call – continues the Ciociari coach – and whoever was in the area received the wrong signal. Mazzitelli told me that it went like this… He raised our arms instead of extending them. That's okay, we were in pain, it's just that certain things take away your security. The particular construction with Barrenechea and Mazzitelli? I can't say too much but we work on it. And the boys put our ideas into play, it is essential that they believe in what their coach conveys. In some moments of the match, of course, we have to be more vertical. But I see quality growing: Soulé is usually someone who scores little, tonight he will pay for the whole team's dinner. Is it our secret? I'm very lucky: in addition to a great group, I found a great club that made me work on the guys' heads. There isn't the base from last year, but those few were really good. There is a sense of group and belonging, things that go beyond the result."

Giuseppe Caso, Frosinone's number 10, also commented on the match: "The secret is the group, healthy and made up of great people. We are still at the beginning, it's a long time, we hope to do this until the end of the championship. We have our objective to hit, let's hope we can do it as soon as possible. What did I do with the goal? These are plays that I like to make, I put effort into them and today it was useful. I'm happy. How can we surprise like this? The group is fundamental. We have a great captain and the kids go after the coach." Then he added to Dazn: "Very good Soulé for putting his mind to it, it wasn't easy. Luckily we managed to draw this match. I'm happy. We certainly don't know how we'll finish but we know what we're doing. The group is our secret, the ours is a family. The goal is to save ourselves, we know it's difficult but that's the goal. My idol? Tevez, since I was little. National team? I hope to give everything with Frosinone and achieve the goal. Then those are dreams that I hope to achieve."

September 28, 2023 (modified September 28, 2023 | 9:06 pm)

