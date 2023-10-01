At the Olimpico the goals from Lukaku and Pellegrini decide. Second defeat in the championship for the Ciociari who have nine points after seven rounds of the championship

Frosinone’s second defeat in the championship arrives on the Roma pitch. Coach Eusebio Di Francesco commented on the match to Dazn as follows: “I think it’s limiting to say that Frosinone created little, we stopped dribbling in the second half, we created a lot and could have scored goals. Roma capitalized on the opportunities they had. The goal immediately after the change in the tactical structure? I was forced to make a change, I only had Lusuardi who had never played and I chose another path. We created many difficulties for Roma, we wanted to remove their sources of play. If you create and you don’t score goals, we’re talking about the usual things, Roma have quality. Frosinone has a lot of young people, let’s not forget the path we’re on, we had the courage to stand tall. I had to make an obligatory change.” See also James Rodríguez: harsh criticism for his stepfather's alleged illness

“Regrets for the untapped opportunities? For me there’s always the shooting angle – continues the Ciociari coach -, just take the goal. I’m sorry for Brescianini’s chance which could have made it 1-1. The youngsters of Frosinone? I’m satisfied with their approach, I tell them that they have to have fun and try to play the game. Today the feeling is that the team was aware of what they had done, there is regret because the tactical plan fell through after Romagnoli’s injury but we still created difficulties for Roma, we’re keeping the performance. Can the performance be considered another step in our journey? Yes, it must give us strength. For 70 minutes we also did well against Napoli, we grew in various aspects It’s a shame that we were hasty in preparing the plays in the last 20 minutes.”

