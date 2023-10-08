At Stirpe the match was decided by goals from Reinier, Soulé and Djuric. Third victory in the championship for the Ciociari who have twelve points after eight rounds

Frosinone’s third championship victory arrives at home against Verona. Coach Eusebio Di Francesco commented on the match to Dazn as follows: “Reinier is Brazilian, he must have good taste in the quality of football. I’m happy, he made himself available immediately. He worked hard and showed that the opportunity it can happen to anyone. He made the most of the opportunity. I’m happy for his goal. I hope that more goals come from the young players who have arrived now. He was smiling because he had scored. But the joy ends there. The boys must understand that matches last a hundred minutes now. We took a risk and in fact we conceded a goal in the final. Reinier must not give up and stay on task until the end. Young group? Surely having players with clear minds helps but the other less young ones have also made available. Having a young group is a greater help in my opinion. On the personality of the team? This Frosinone must have personality and character. We can’t do without it to have a championship like this in Serie A and aim for salvation. We talk a lot in training about sticking to the result.” See also Patriots vs. Once Caldas, live: follow the entire League live

“On the fact that now comes the difficulty to maintain continuity? I welcome this difficulty – continues the Ciociari coach -. I have suffered a lot in recent times, working a lot and bringing home little. I’m holding on to this team. I want to congratulate to the fans. I think it’s the best advert for football. There’s a lot of enthusiasm and it’s nice to see people smiling at the stadium. The fans are the twelfth man. Even with Roma and Napoli they supported us until the end. The kids must make positive use of this situation here.”

Even Reinier, who made his debut in Serie A with a goal for the Brazilian who arrived on loan from Real Madrid, spoke at the end of the match: “I worked a lot for this moment. I’m very happy, I dreamed of a debut like this. The three points have arrived for my team and that’s the most important thing. I’m really enjoying myself, we’re very prepared when we arrive on the pitch. Now we’ll prepare as best we can for the next match that comes after the break. I’m really happy to have scored in Germany, Spain and Italy. I’m proud and I really want to continue like this.” See also What are the parts of the basketball court?

October 8, 2023

