“Great progress – continues the coach of the yellow and blues – given the young team that was on the pitch. The boys must have awareness but also humility. The second goal was beautiful for the game, but we shouldn’t like ourselves too much. I have a group young and I’m happy with the way he interprets the matches. I didn’t pay attention to this, but to putting the best formation on the field. Ibrahimovic? Whoever doesn’t do doesn’t make mistakes, the boys have to react to mistakes and he has personality. A month ago I already wanted him to make his debut, but it was a risk. I saw his growth in training, he took some reproaches, he wants to grow and he must not stop. He must continue with the humility of the last period. He must understand when to stay inside and when to stay outside , to provide more passing lines. He is born more of a midfielder, but in some cases he has to stay more open as in training. Great goal from Cuni? The attackers have always given everything, in the long run they are rewarded and Cuni is an example of this. Even the matches are part of a journey and today I let him play even though he hasn’t trained much these days. Would things have gone differently in Cagliari with Mazzitelli? He could have served in the last 20 minutes, before that the team scored 3 goals. It’s an example, for how he plays but even more for how he behaves. I’m having fun? A lot, I told the three attacking midfielders before playing. It is essential to have this spirit, especially when you are young.”