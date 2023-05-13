Frosinone – Last bitter away match for the Griffon who took the lead in Frosinone with Badelj, but remained in ten due to the expulsion of Bani, the referee recalled by the Var, in the 26th minute and eventually fell 3-2, however nearly equalizing. Painless defeat that did not change the final result of the season with the two teams both celebrating promotion to Serie A with Frosinone finishing the season in first place and Genoa in second.

The photos of the match, the rossoblù greetings at the end of the match

Frosinone-Genoa, the photos of the match. The salute of the rossoblùs at the end of the match

The photographs taken during the Frosinone-Genoa match which was played on May 13, 2023.





Serie B standings

Serie B standings after matchday 37: Frosinone 74 points; Genoa 70; Bari 65; South Tyrol 58; Cagliari and Parma 57; Venice 49; Palermo 48; Pisa, Reggina and Ascoli 47; Como 46; Modena 45; Ternana 43; Citadel 42; Cosenza 40; Brescia 39; Perugia 36; Spal and Benevento 35.

The match

Sold out at the Stirpe for the challenge between the two dominatrixes of the championship with over 700 rossoblù fans occupying the away sector. As anticipated, Gilardino partially lined up those who played less, above all revolutionizing the attack and took the lead with Badelj in the 14th minute. Ten minutes after an intervention by Bani not sanctioned by the referee, however, it is signaled by the Var who calls the director back to the monitor: red card for the Genoa defender. In ten, Gilardino’s team suffers first a draw by Mazzitelli and then the comeback with Boloca.

In the second half, the hosts spread with Borrelli but in the final Gudmundsson made the defeat less bitter by shortening it to 3-2, also scoring the tenth goal of the season. Next Friday will be the last match of the season with Ferraris already sold out for the match against Bari which will have no impact on the standings but will be an opportunity for the fans to celebrate the team again.