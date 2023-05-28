A thirty-four-year-old Dominican woman was found lifeless this afternoon in Cassino, in an apartment on via Pascoli killed with several stab wounds to the chest. To discover her body, around 2.30 pm, were the policemen who arrived at the house after the alarm raised by a neighbor who was unable to contact the woman. At the moment, as far as we know, the murder weapon was not found. The agents of the Flying Squad and the Cassino police station who are conducting the investigations, coordinated by the prosecutor’s office, are also examining the images from the cameras present in the area. An autopsy will be ordered on the body in the next few hours.