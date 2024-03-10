A 23 year old Albanian was arrested by the Flying Squad for the shooting that took place last night in Frosinone, in a bar in via Aldo Moro. One man was killed in the shooting while three others were injured, one seriously. Three more menall Albanians, who have already been identified, instead, they are actively sought after by police.

The ambush and reconstruction

The ambush took place at 7pm yesterday, Saturday 9 March, at the 'Shake' club in via Aldo Moro. Two injured people were taken to the Spaziani hospital and another was transferred to the Umberto I hospital in Rome in very serious conditions. According to what we understand, the images from the cameras of the area where the ambush took place are being examined.

According to one first reconstruction the four, all of Albanian origin, were allegedly attacked while they were sitting in the restaurant, which was very crowded for the aperitif time. At that point one of the Albanians, all between 20 and 25 years old, allegedly pulled out a gun, a semi-automatic one, and started shooting. The victim, a young man who apparently had a criminal record, was shot in the neck. He died on the pavement in front of the bar, after vain attempts by doctors to resuscitate him via cardiac massage.