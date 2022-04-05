The final details of the race have been revealed, which will start from Cles on April 18th and end on the 22nd in Lienz, Austria, after five stages. Over 100 connected countries. Scarponi will be remembered on the fifth anniversary of his death

Luca Gialanella

It is the race that in recent years has changed the canons of the sports organization. He dared, he experimented and, for what has been achieved so far, he has certainly won his bet. It’s called Tour of the Alps, it is the heir to the historic Giro del Trentino: it has become a European race, which unites Trentino, Alto Adige and Austrian Tyrol (the Euregio) in five stages. It is one of the European areas with the highest cycling density. Bicycle that here is truly a way of life, synonymous with well-being and health. And enthusiasts can truly follow the race with their bike, leaving the car in the garage and traveling by other means of mobility such as bus or train.

You give it The Tour of the Alps, from 18 to 22 April, will experience the 45th edition: an exciting and spectacular race, thanks to the challenging routes and low mileage. The roads of the Euregio Tirolo-Alto Adige-Trentino will host five days of unlimited challenge, effectively opening the season of stage races after the spring in the name of Northern Classics: the Giro d’Italia will start two weeks later from Hungary, on May 6. The presentation in Trento at the headquarters of Trentino Marketing, territorial partner of #TotA together with IDM Alto Adige and Tirol Werbung. Maurizio Rossini, managing director of Trentino Marketing, explains: “Thanks to the cooperation between Trentino, Alto Adige and Tirolo, the Tour of the Alps has grown year after year, enhancing our territories in an international context. There is no more effective sport than cycling to promote the beauties of the Euroregion, which, thanks to the important television distribution, enter the homes of all fans ”. See also Ibrahimovic raises: "I don't give up until I win with Milan"

The protagonists Lopez, Landa, Froome, Geoghegan Hart, and again Porte, Pinot, Bardet, Kelderman, Bilbao, Carthy, Sivakov: here are the stars who, while waiting to fight for the pink jersey of the Giro d’Italia, have shown to be particularly fond of Tour of the Alps and have made it, edition after edition, a prestigious goal. Among the home athletes, the hopes are on the Trentino Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain-Victorious), Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa), Mattia Bais (Drone Hopper-Androni), on the Tyrolean Felix Gall (Ag2r La Mondiale), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain -Victorious), Patrick Gamper (Bora-Hansgrohe), and on the guys of the Tirol KTM Cycling Team, the only Continental formation at the start representing Tyrol.

The memory The Tour of the Alps will end in Lienz on Friday 22 April, not just any date for all cycling enthusiasts, and certainly not for the Tour of the Alps. Just five years earlier, as soon as he returned home from the Tour of the Alps which had seen him return to success after almost two years, Michele Scarponi tragically lost his life in a car accident. The memory of the beloved champion from the Marche region will once again be celebrated at the start on Friday 22nd in Lienz, when Michele’s parents and brother will also be present on the stage. The relationship with the Michele Scarponi Foundation will also be further strengthened, in the name of the mission for road safety. A theme particularly dear to the Euroregional stage race, as demonstrated by the innovative Safety project, developed in collaboration with Liski and Claseventi, which will make its debut at #TotA 2022. See also MotoGP | Sahara: "Being Suzuki team manager in 2021 overwhelmed me"

The sweaters The Gs Alto Garda has unveiled the race jerseys, made by Alé Cycling, an Italian brand at the top of the sector for over 30 years. There will be the green Melinda jersey of the leader of the classification, the blue Cassa Centrale Group jersey of the Mountain Grand Prix, the white Würth Modyf jersey of the young people and the red PMG Sport jersey of the flying sprints.

The program

Sunday 17th April: preliminary operations and presentation of the teams in Cles.

Monday 18th Aprilstage 1: Cles-Primiero / San Martino di Castrozza, 160.9 km

Tuesday 19th Aprilstage 2: Primiero / San Martino di Castrozza-Lana, 154.1 km

Wednesday 20 Aprilstage 3: Lana-Niederdorf / Villabassa, 154.6 km

Thursday 21 Aprilstage 4: Niederdorf / Villabassa-Kals am Grossglockner, 142.4 km

Friday 22 Aprilstage 5: Lienz-Lienz, 114.5 km