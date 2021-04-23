The day’s break in the fourth stage of the Tour of the Alps this Thursday had a lot of quality, but one of its nine members shone much more than the rest. Chris Froome, winner of nine grand, was rolling among the escapees. With the Israel jersey, the team he arrived at in 2021 after his entire career in Sky / Ineos, the Briton went on to the relays as just another adventurer. “I really enjoyed it and it was a good test for my legs,” said the 35-year-old Briton at the finish line., who is struggling to try to regain his level (or achieve a good one) after his career was about to end due to the hard accident he suffered at the Dauphiné 2019.

Froome was honest: “I don’t think I was on a getaway since the 2018 Giro.” The Italian race that he conquered three years ago was the last major he won on the road. Since his fall, the goal of the four-time Tour champion is to become an important cyclist again. “I feel like my recovery is slow, but I’m happy with how my legs are responding,” he says.

The Briton regretted that the break “never had too much advantage”, so he could not dream of a victory. The general of that Giro 2018 was the last triumph that appears in his record. After the long break to recover, Froome played 44 days of competition in 2020 and has been 18 in 2021 without notable results. In fact, none of them have finished in a better place than 30th.. His appearances in races have more to do with how surprising it is to see him carry out gregarious work with his enormous track record.

For now, Israel has bet on him, although every day it seems more difficult to see Froome in the fight for an important race. Perhaps the break from the Tour of the Alps can mark a new vision of his role within the team and set himself more affordable challenges, but that they make him be more protagonist. However, he is the best cyclist of the 21st century.