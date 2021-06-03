Britain’s Chris Froome (Israel Start Up) admitted for the first time forcefully that he has no chance of aspiring to his fifth Tour de France this year., since he has not yet recovered his best form after the serious accident he suffered in 2019 precisely in the race he is running these days, the Criterium del Dauphiné.

Froome, 36, a quadruple Tour winner, continues with the idea of ​​progressing in his fitness, but he no longer refers to his options to fight for the yellow jersey in Paris.

“I’m very focused on getting back to my previous level and taking steps in that direction, but I’m not talking about the level of winning the Tour de France in a few weeks,” said Froome before the start of the fifth stage of the Dauphiné.

Froome occupies the 57th place in the Dauphiné, 5.43 minutes behind the leader, far from competing for positions of honor. In his previous tests, the British of Kenyan origin was also far from the leading positions. It was ranked 48th in the UAE Tour, 8th in Volta a Catalunya, 93rd in the Tour of the Alps and 97th in the Tour de Romandia.

“I know where I come from, a year ago I was in a race without being able to walk properly. Being here at the Dauphiné, walking correctly and without problems and being in the race is already great progress. There are people who do not see what is behind all this, “he said.

Today, Froome is not guaranteed a place in his team to take the start on June 26 in the Tour de France.