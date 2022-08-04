New research has compared the schizophrenia and frontotemporal dementia, disorders that are both located in the frontal and temporal lobe regions of the brain. This is an intuition that dates back to 1899 thanks to Emil Kraepelinwho spoke of “dementia praecox”To describe the progressive mental and emotional decline of the young patients.

His approach was quickly questioned, as only 25% of those affected showed this form of disease progression. But now, with the help of imaging and machine learning, scientists have found the first valid indications of neuroanatomical patterns in the brain that resemble the signature of patients with frontotemporal dementia.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal JAMA Psychiatry.

It is rare for scientists in basic research to rely on seemingly obsolete discoveries that are more than 120 years old. In the case of Nikolaos Koutsouleris And Matthias Schroeter, who are researchers and doctors, this was even an incentive. This is Emil Kraepelin, founder of the Max Planck Institute for Psychiatry (MPI) and the psychiatric hospital ofLudwig Maximilian University from Monk (LMU), and its term "Dementia praecox", coined in 1899. This was his definition for young adults who increasingly withdraw from reality and fall into an irreversible state, similar to frontotemporal dementia. Kraepelin lived to see his concept refuted him. At the beginning of the 20th century, experts were starting to use the term "schizophrenia"For these patients, since the disease does not have such a negative course in all those affected. Kraepelin thought about frontotemporal dementia, as he speculated that the reason for the sometimes debilitating course of patients lay in the frontal and temporal lobe areas of the brain. This is where personality, social behavior and empathy are controlled: "But this idea has been lost as no pathological evidence for the neurodegenerative processes observed in Alzheimer's disease has been found in the brains of these patients," noted Koutsouleris. , who works in the workplaces of Kraepelin, MPI and LMU. "Ever since I became a psychiatrist, I have wanted to work on this question." Fifteen years later with a sufficiently large set of information, imaging techniques and algorithms, the Professor had the tools at his fingertips to potentially find answers. The scientist found the right partner in Matthias Schroeter, who studies neurodegenerative diseases, especially frontotemporal dementias, at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences. Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), particularly the behavioral variant (bvFTD), is difficult to recognize in its early stages because it is often confused with schizophrenia. Therefore, the similarities are obvious: in sufferers of both groups, changes in personality and behavior occur. Often a dramatic development occurs for those affected and relatives. Since both disorders are found in the frontal, temporal and insular regions of the brain, it is also automatic to compare them directly: "They appear to be on a similar spectrum of symptoms, so we wanted to look for common signs or patterns in the brain," says Koutsouleris, describing his floor. Thanks to an international team of experts, Koutsouleris and Schroeter have exploited theartificial intelligence to train the neuroanatomical classifiers of both disorders, which they applied to brain data from different cohorts. The result was that 41% of patients with schizophrenia met the classification criteria for frontotemporal dementia. bvFTD. "When we saw this in schizophrenic patients as well, a bell rang, indicating a similarity between the two disorders," said Koutsouleris and Schroeter. The team revealed that the higher the patients' bvFTD score, which measured the similarity between the two disorders, the more likely they were to have a "bvFTD-like" phenotype and the less likely they were to improve their symptoms over a period of two years. "I just wanted to know why my 23-year-old patient with onset schizophrenia symptoms, such as hallucinations, delusions and cognitive deficits, had not improved at all, even after two years, while another who had started just as badly was continuing his training. and having found a girl. Over and over again, I have seen these young people who have not recovered at all, "said Koutsouleris.

When the researchers checked correlations even in high-risk patients such as the 23-year-old, they found neuroanatomical confirmation of what Kraepelin was the first to firmly describe: no improvement whatsoever in some patients' conditions, quite the opposite. . Similar neuronal structures were affected, in particular the so-called default mode network and the salience network of the brain, responsible for controlling attention, empathy and social behavior, showed decreases in volume in the gray matter area which hosts neurons. In bvFTD frontotemporal dementia, some neurons (von Economo neurons) die; in schizophrenia, these neurons are also impaired. This was reflected in the neuroanatomical score: after a year it had doubled in these severely affected people. By way of comparison, the scientists also calculated the Alzheimer's score using a specific classifier and did not find these effects in it: "This means that the concept of dementia praecox can no longer be completely wiped out; we provide the first valid evidence that Kraepelin was not wrong, at least in some of the patients, "explained Schroeter. Today, or in the near future, this means that experts will be able to predict which subgroup the patients belong to. "So intensive therapeutic support can be initiated at an early stage to exploit any residual recovery potential," concluded Koutsouleris. Furthermore, new personalized therapies could be developed for this subgroup that promote proper maturation and connectivity of affected neurons and prevent their progressive destruction as part of the pathological process.

