The world of Avatar is finally expanding. Not only The Way of the Water is already available in theaters, but Frontiers of Pandora, the game in development by Ubisoft Massive, will be canon in the universe of James Cameron.

In a recent interview with Polygon, Jon Landau, producer of The Way of the Water, has confirmed that Frontiers of Pandora It will be canon in the world of Avatar. However, it won’t take place alongside the movies that are in the pipeline. This was what was said about it:

“We don’t want the stories to be told together. This is where we differ [de otras franquicias multimedia]. We want the stories to be unique in each of those spaces. We don’t have creative content coming out in visual media as fast as other IPs do. It’s not like, ‘Let’s do a streaming show, and another streaming show, and a sequel a year later, and all that stuff.’ We are not like that. We don’t want that for Avatar. What we want to do is find the best in brand partners, and expand the universe, challenging them to do what they do best. We’re doing that now with Massive and Ubisoft.”

Regarding his position within this universe, Landau has pointed out that Frontiers of Pandora It will give us the opportunity to visit an area never seen before on this planet, in a series of events that take place in a period around the start of The Way of the Water. This was what was mentioned:

“What we want to do in those spaces is make them canon in our world. So they can’t do something that conflicts with our stories. Frontiers of Pandora takes place on the western frontier of Pandora. That’s not a place we’ve been to before. It is set in the time period after the start of The Sense of Water, but before the film’s one-year time cut. Frontiers of Pandora is consistent with the movie, in that it talks about characters coming back to the GDR [el bando de los militares en la precuela]. They talk about General Ardmore in the game, but they go back to the Bridgehead base, not the frontier. It’s like what we did with The World of Avatar [parque temático de Disney], which takes place in the Valley of Mo’ara. Not a place we’ve seen in the movies – it deals with the Omaticaya [clan de Na’vi, las criaturas de la franquicia], in a river that we have never seen in the movies. And it’s set two generations after the events of the first movie, so we see a wrecked Samson and other wrecked gunships in the woods. We see that the forest recovers that. But this [spin-offs de la franquicia] They don’t tell our story.”

In this way, it is clear that all fans of the world of James Cameron will be able to enjoy Frontiers of Pandora to get a new look at this world. While the story will be canon, it seems that it will not have a real impact on the conflict starring Jake Sully.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora It will come to next-generation consoles and PC in the future. On related issues, a shooting was reported at the premiere of The Way of the Water. In the same way, James Cameron assures that his special effects are better than those of Marvel.

