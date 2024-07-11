Frontier has officially announced Planet Coaster 2, the sequel to its popular theme park management game.

The studio has been teasing news for the past couple of days on its Twitch channelwith an ongoing stream of park noises. Now it’s shown a short in-engine teaser and revealed water parks will be a major new inclusion.

The game will be released this fall, with a full gameplay reveal set for 31st July.

Planet Coaster 2 | Announcement TrailerWatch on YouTube

Players will be able to create lazy rivers, flumes, wave pools, and water coasters, plus changing rooms, sunbeds and lifeguards will be required.

The sequel will also include enhanced tools that build on its predecessor, to allow players to create rollercoasters piece-by-piece, as well as enhanced pathing tools, and an enhanced event sequencer tool to combine animatronics, smoke, water jets, sound and more.

The game will consist of three modes: Career mode to complete various scenarios; Franchise model to build a global park network; and a freestyle Sandbox mode.









Image credit: Frontier

Players will also be able to visit other players’ parks to test their rides, compete in the Franchise mode leaderboard, or share building responsibilities in Sandbox mode. Blueprints and full parks will also be available in the Frontier Workshop.

Planet Coaster 2 will launch across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. New details will be revealed on the last Wednesday of each month ahead of release during Frontier Unlocked livestreams.

The first Planet Coaster was released in 2016 and proved immensely popular for its detailed creation tools. Frontier followed this with Planet Zoo in 2019, as well as two Jurassic World Evolution games.