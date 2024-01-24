Planet Coaster studio Frontier Developments will host a new monthly showcase beginning next week, on 31st January at 6pm UK time, with updates on what's next from the company.

Frontier Unlocked, as the showcase will be known, will look ahead in the coming year for the studio – so expect to hear more about Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters' console edition, and what may be on the horizon for Elite Dangerous.

We're also expecting to hear of an all-new project, but what could it be? An all-new game in the studio's Planet Coaster and Planet Zoo series, perhaps? A sequel?



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Newscast: Did Microsoft's Developer Direct showcase a better year for Xbox?Watch on YouTube

Frontier said at the end of last year that it would refocus on its sim game genre bread and butter after low sales of its Warhammer real-time strategy title Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin.

That news followed layoffs at the studio, and poor sales too for its F1 Manager series.

Frontier said it had three upcoming simulation games scheduled for launch over the next three financial years, and was committed to continuing to support Elite Dangerous.

So, which of these sim games will we see next week? Frontier Unlocked will be broadcast on Twitch and YouTube – and we'll cover what's announced here on Eurogamer.