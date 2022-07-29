The former director of the European border security service Frontex, Fabrice Leggeri, was aware of the illegal deportations of migrants by Greece, lied about it to the European Parliament, and even financed some of these so-called pushbacks with European taxpayers’ money. This is in a damning secret investigative report revealed on Thursday by the German weekly Der Spiegel.

In the 129-page report, investigators from the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) document how the EU border security agency Frontex was involved in illegal deportations by the Greek coast guard. The investigators read emails and WhatsApp messages from Leggeri and his team, spoke to witnesses and obtained incriminating documents and videos. Although their conclusions are explosive, leading to Leggeri’s departure in April, the report remained secret.

Thanks to a leak, we now know the contents of the report, which provides detailed evidence of Greek human rights violations. “The 129 pages can also be read as an indictment of the Greek government, which still claims not to break any laws,” writes Der Spiegel. “And they put pressure on Frontex interim boss Aija Kalnaja and the European Commission. They should act now if they don’t want to put themselves in the dock.”

The researchers show that Frontex knew about the pushbacks at an early stage. But instead of preventing them, Leggeri and his people covered them up. Frontex aircraft patrolling the Aegean were withdrawn so as not to witness. Employees deliberately did not report pushbacks and also deliberately avoided the internal reporting system. “Management knew exactly how sensitive this was – and hid it in all subsequent investigations by parliament and the board of directors.”

Problems denied

The conclusions have been known to the European Commission since February. But the new Frontex director Aiya Kalnaya had not read the report all along. She wants to put the matter behind her as soon as possible after Leggeri’s departure, and seems to deny the structural problems at Frontex. Frontex continues to work closely with the Greek Coast Guard, which continues to engage in pushbacks.

Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Thursday that he had only read the summary of the report, which he said “does not directly blame Greece”. A Commission spokesman said in response that cooperation with the Greek authorities has improved following a series of measures, pointing to “a new bill to set up a robust monitoring system”.