He front system number 3in interaction with a low pressure channel and instability at high levels of the atmosphere, threatens to leave heavy occasional rains in Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango between this Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; in addition to showers in Nuevo León and isolated rains in Tamaulipasaccording to the National Weather Service weather forecast (SMN).

The agency belonging to Conagua detailed that the rains in the aforementioned states will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail. Likewise, he reported on the possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes over the north of Coahuila and Chihuahua.

For its part, a low pressure channel over western Mexico will cause heavy occasional rains in Sinaloa during the early hours of this Wednesday.

For Wednesday, a low pressure channel over the Mesa del Norte and the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and Gulf of Mexico will cause occasional strong showers and rains with electrical shocks in the northwest, north, northeast, west and south of the country. While an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will keep the evening atmosphere hot to very hot in most of the national territory.

Likewise, frontal system No. 3 will extend with stationary characteristics over the northern Gulf of Mexico, without affecting the country.

Rain forecast for this Wednesday, September 27, 2023:

Heavy rains with very strong spots (50 to 75 mm): Chiapas and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Campeche and Yucatán.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Sonora, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Veracruz and Tabasco.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Hidalgo, Puebla and State of Mexico.

The aforementioned rains will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail. Likewise, rains in the range of heavy to very heavy could cause reduced visibility, flooding, landslides and flooding, as well as an increase in the levels of rivers and streams.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Wednesday, September 27, 2023:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Sonora and Sinaloa.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo (north), Puebla (north), Veracruz, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán , Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro and Morelos.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Wednesday, September 27, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: Sierras of Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Wind forecast for this Wednesday, September 27, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Isthmus of Tehuantepec, and with possible dust devils: Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and State from Mexico.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN predicted clear skies during the morning, with scattered clouds in the afternoon and no rain in the region. Temperate environment in the morning and cold in mountain areas. During the afternoon, hot to very hot atmosphere. West wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h in Baja California and Baja California Sur.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

During the morning, sky with scattered cloudiness, temperate and cold environment in mountain areas. In the afternoon, very hot to extremely hot atmosphere, partly cloudy to cloudy sky with occasional heavy rains and electric shocks in areas of Sinaloa and rains with showers in Sonora, which could cause reduced visibility, flooding, landslides and flooding, as well as the increase in the levels of rivers and streams. West wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Sonora and Sinaloa.

Tamaulipas climate forecast

The SMN predicted a partly cloudy sky for Tamaulipas during the day. In the afternoon, increases in cloudiness and rain with showers and thunderstorms. Cool to temperate environment in the morning and cold in mountainous areas. In the afternoon, hot to very hot atmosphere. East wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils.

Climate forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila and Nuevo León

In the morning, cool to temperate atmosphere and partly cloudy sky. During the afternoon, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with occasional heavy rains in Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango, which could cause reduced visibility, flooding, landslides and flooding, as well as an increase in the levels of rivers and streams. Showers accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail in Nuevo León. Hot to very hot atmosphere in the afternoon. Wind direction variable from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Durango.