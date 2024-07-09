While the northeastern states of Mexico are being hit by rain caused by the interaction of a frontal system with other atmospheric phenomena, hot weather is expected in Baja California throughout Tuesday, according to information from Conagua.

The agency explained that in Baja California there will be maximum temperatures of 40 °C and winds with maximum gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour (km/h) and possible dust storms. However, in the Gulf of California, winds will reach speeds of 50 to 70 km/h.

The frontal system will extend through northern and northeastern Mexico on Tuesday, causing showers and heavy rain, as well as electrical discharges and possible hail. During the same period, winds will reach maximum speeds of between 50 and 70 km/h and there will be a possible formation of whirlwinds in some areas of Chihuahua and Coahuila.

Meteored. Weather forecast for the most important cities in Baja California

In Tijuanacloudy skies will predominate with moderate rain in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 16°C and 27°C, reaching their maximum at 13:00. The westerly wind will be moderate, with gusts of up to 29 km/h.

Mexicali The skies will be clear during the day and cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures will vary between 28°C and 49°C, with a maximum at 16:00. Moderate southeasterly winds are expected with gusts of up to 38 km/h at night.

In Covecloudy skies are expected with moderate rain in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 15°C and 24°C, reaching their maximum at 13:00. Moderate southwest winds will have gusts of up to 27 km/h in the afternoon.

Tecate will show clear and cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will vary between 22°C and 39°C, with a maximum at 3:00 p.m. Moderate winds from the west are expected with gusts of up to 38 km/h in the afternoon.

In The Rumorous, Skies will be clear with cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 26°C and 39°C, reaching their maximum at 15:00. The southwest wind will be moderate with gusts up to 41 km/h.

Rosarito will have cloudy skies. Temperatures will vary between 16°C and 20°C, reaching their maximum at 13:00. The light wind from the west will have gusts of up to 19 km/h in the afternoon.

Saint Quentin The sky will be cloudy and clear, with temperatures ranging from 16°C to 24°C, and a wind chill of 25°C. Winds from the west will bring gusts of up to 30 km/h.

San Felipe It will be a sunny day, with temperatures between 29°C and 36°C and southeasterly winds with gusts of up to 36 km/h.

It is worth mentioning that in San Diego, Californiathe skies will be mostly clear with cloudy intervals and light rain in the early morning. Temperatures will fluctuate between 17°C and 24°C, reaching their maximum at 15:00. Moderate wind from the west will bring gusts of up to 26 km/h in the afternoon.