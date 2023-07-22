Hungary, Hamilton-Verstappen front row: Horner holds his breath

Last time Lewis Hamilton he started from the front row in a Formula 1 Grand Prix and came into contact with Max Verstappen in the opening stages: it was the Brazilian GP in 2022, and with that clash the Briton lost precious time which prevented him from obtaining his first and only victory of the season. Sir Lewis hadn’t achieved pole position since Gedda 2021, and even in that case the clash took place in the race: anecdotes and stories that bind the #44 and Verstappen, who will keep him company in the front row at the Hungaroring.

Skirmishes at the start?

Can we expect some skirmishing at the start tomorrow? Hamilton will certainly be more combative than Lando Norris at Silverstone, however even Sir Lewis will be able to do little if Red Bull’s race pace is confirmed as it was on Friday. But in those first corners, anything can happen, and Chris Horner knows it well: “I think it will be very different to what we saw at Silverstone“commented the Red Bull team principal. “There is a history between Max and Lewis, the departure will be very important. The road towards curve-1 is long, then there is a tight bend and you go towards curve-3. After curve-3, I will be able to catch my breath“.

“I’m excited, but also nervous. There is some backstory between Max and Lewis. But I think it will be an exciting race. As long as they survive the first two corners, then it will also be interesting on a strategic level. Nervous Max? I would not say. I think he didn’t get what he wanted from the car. He didn’t have front grip, the car behaved differently. We have seen other cars, such as Alfa Romeo, take a huge step forward. We should have a better car tomorrow”.

Ricciardo immediately presses Perez

Finally, Horner congratulated Daniel Ricciardowho immediately beat Yuki Tsunoda in his AlphaTauri debut: “Daniel is a great driver. We know it and that’s why we put it in Faenza. It was the first time he had driven this car, he hadn’t driven an F1 for seven months. Getting in the car and doing what he did shows his strength. It’s a good start, both for him and for the team. Pressure on Perez? In Formula 1 there is always pressure. Even if Daniel wasn’t there, any other driver would want to get on the Red Bull. Sergio knows this pressure, he knows it exists“.