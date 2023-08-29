Forever Entertainment And Storm Trident announce the release date for FRONT MISSION 2: Remake For Nintendo Switch. The title will be released, for the moment only digitally, next October 5th through Nintendo eShop. There are no details regarding the possible release of the physical edition, as happened for the first chapter.

Twelve years have passed since the second Huffman conflict. The impoverished People’s Republic of Alordesh has experienced severe economic decline since the end of the war. In June 2102, the soldiers of Alordesh’s army revolt and, led by Ven Mackarge, declare independence from the OCU (Oceania Cooperative Union).

With this edition the West will be able to enjoy the first time of this second episode of the series SQUARE ENIX. A new trailer is available below.

FRONT MISSION 2: Remake – Release Date Trailer

Source: Forever Entertainment