Front Mission 2: Remake was postponed on Nintendo Switch: Originally scheduled for June, the game has a new launch window, set by Forever Entertainment for the third quarter of this year.

Announced in February of 2022, Front Mission 2: Remake apparently requires longer development times and further refinements in order to meet the expectations of fans of the series, as explained by the publisher.

“The decision to postpone the release was not taken lightly, but in agreement with the development team we want to make sure we have sufficient time to add as many features as possible as we proceed with the necessary implementations and tests, in order to meet your expectations for a modern remake.”

“We understand the anticipation of Front Mission 2: Remake and the enthusiasm you have shown in the process. Please rest assured that we are fully committed to delivering you a polished remake that is faithful to the franchise you love.”

“At the moment we cannot provide you with one exit date clarifies, but rest assured that we are working tirelessly to complete the project as soon as possible, aiming to launch the game during the third quarter of this year.