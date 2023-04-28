Forever Entertainment And Storm Trident have released a new Story Trailer dedicated to FRONT MISSION 2: Remake. In this second chapter we will take on the role of Ashan OCU soldier who along with his teammates will find themselves involved in a mysterious conspiracy concerning the Alordesh People’s Republic and theRevolutionary Army who occupied it.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that FRONT MISSION 2: Remake will be available from next June 12th exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Good vision.

Source: Forever Entertainment