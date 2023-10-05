Forever Entertainment has released the launch trailer for FRONT MISSION 2: Remakeavailable from today on Nintendo Switch. As previously anticipated all those who purchase the game by October 12th will be able to take advantage of a series of discounts, which will be greater based on which games from the company we have previously purchased. You can find all the details in our previous article.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!

FRONT MISSION 2: Remake – Launch Trailer

Source: Forever Entertainment