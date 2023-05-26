Forever Entertainment announced that FRONT MISSION 2: Remake has been postponed, it will no longer be available from June 12th. The company has revealed that it has not made this decision lightly, but believes it is the best choice for being able to give more time to the development team to implement new features and to carry out a test phase to eliminate any problems before launch.

At the moment, a new release date has not yet been set, but the company is hoping to be able to release it before the end of the year. Waiting to find out when we can finally play it, I remind you that FRONT MISSION 2: Remake is currently in development exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

Source: Forever Entertainment