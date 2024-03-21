Forever Entertainment announced that it is available today on Nintendo Switch a demo for FRONT MISSION 2: Remake. You will be able to download this trial version for free via Nintendo eShop. The demo will allow us to preview the first two levels, Rimian Base And Batari Forestand to have fun customizing ours Wanzer inside the garage. All progress made can then be transferred to the full game.

I remind you that FRONT MISSION 2: Remake is currently already available on Nintendo Switch.

Source: Forever Entertainment