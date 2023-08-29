Forever Entertainemnt has announced the new release date of Front Mission 2 Remake. It will be available on Nintendo Switch from October 5, 2023. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer that you can view in the player below.
Previously the publication of the game was scheduled for the month of June, but the publisher had been forced to postpone it to a later date to allow the developers to make the finishing touches to this makeover.
Front Mission 2 Remake, the return of a classic
Front Mission 2: Remake looks like a faithful makeover of the original released in 1997 which preserves the mature story, turn-based strategic combat and wanzer customization options that made the original game famous, updating the graphics and adding new features and some improvements. It will also be localized in Italian.
Set in the year 2102, 12 years after the events of the first game, players will take on the role of Ash, an OCU soldier who after surviving a civil war tries to escape with his teammates from the city of Alordesh (a modern Bangladesh). Clearly it will be a simpler undertaking in words than in deeds and soon the protagonist will discover that a great conspiracy is hidden behind the coup.
