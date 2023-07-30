Forever Entertainment and the developers of Storm Trident have released a new trailer Of Front Mission 2 for Nintendo Switch, which you can view in the player below.

The movie in about 1 minute summarizes the salient features of the game, which offers turn-based combat in which we will pilot mechs, called Wanzer. It will be possible to modify them completely according to our needs and, since the eye also wants its part, also from an aesthetic point of view. The fights will take place within urban settings upgraded specifically for this makeover. The trailer also confirms the localization in Italian regarding texts and game interface.