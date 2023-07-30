Forever Entertainment and the developers of Storm Trident have released a new trailer Of Front Mission 2 for Nintendo Switch, which you can view in the player below.
The movie in about 1 minute summarizes the salient features of the game, which offers turn-based combat in which we will pilot mechs, called Wanzer. It will be possible to modify them completely according to our needs and, since the eye also wants its part, also from an aesthetic point of view. The fights will take place within urban settings upgraded specifically for this makeover. The trailer also confirms the localization in Italian regarding texts and game interface.
Front Mission 2 returns to Nintendo Switch with a Remake
Front Mission 2: Remake is the remake of the Strategic RPG released in the now distant 1997. Set in the year 2102, 12 years after the events of the first game, players will take on the role of Ash, an OCU soldier who after surviving a civil war tries to escape with his companions from the city of Alordesh (a modern Bangladesh). Clearly it will be a simpler undertaking in words than in deeds and soon the protagonist will discover that a great conspiracy is hidden behind the coup.
Front Mission 2: Remake will be available on Nintendo Switch during the course of 2023, with a definitive release date that will be indicated in the coming weeks. The remake of the first chapter also arrived on the Nintendo console, but later it also landed on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
