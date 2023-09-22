Forever Entertainment announced that all those who pre-order FRONT MISSION 2: Remake they will receive a discount. Starting with the next one September 28th it will be possible to pre-order the digital edition of the game on Nintendo eShop at special price of €31.49thus receiving a 10% discount compared to the launch price of €34.99.

But that is not all. Those who have a copy of on their Nintendo Switch account Panzer Dragoon: Remake you hate THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake they will be able to pre-order it taking advantage of a 15% discount. If instead we own a copy of FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake the discount will be 20%.

These offers cannot be combined, in fact upon pre-order only the highest discount we can obtain will be applied based on the games we have. The offer will also be valid for the first week of the launch, we will therefore have from 28 September to 12 October to take advantage of these advantageous prices.

I remind you that FRONT MISSION 2: Remake will be available worldwide starting next year October 5 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

