Forever Entertainment announced the arrival of three very limited physical editions for FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake, available digitally today. The physical editions will be exclusive to the online store Forever Limited and it will be possible to pre-order them starting today. Here are their contents in detail.
unLimited (€44.99)
- a copy of the game
- double sided cover
- game manual
- a numbered certificate
Limited (€64.99) – only 2,000 copies available
- a copy of the game
- a steelbook case
- a set of 3 metal pins
- game manual
- double sided cover
- a numbered certificate
- …all enclosed in a collector’s box
Exclusive (€129.99) – only 500 copies available
- a copy of the game
- a resin diorama depicting one of the battles
- double sided cover
- game manual
- a numbered certificate
- …all enclosed in a collector’s box
At the moment we do not know when these editions will be distributed, so we just have to wait for more information.
