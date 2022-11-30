Forever Entertainment announced the arrival of three very limited physical editions for FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake, available digitally today. The physical editions will be exclusive to the online store Forever Limited and it will be possible to pre-order them starting today. Here are their contents in detail.

unLimited (€44.99)

a copy of the game

double sided cover

game manual

a numbered certificate

Limited (€64.99) – only 2,000 copies available

a copy of the game

a steelbook case

a set of 3 metal pins

game manual

double sided cover

a numbered certificate

…all enclosed in a collector’s box

Exclusive (€129.99) – only 500 copies available

a copy of the game

a resin diorama depicting one of the battles

double sided cover

game manual

a numbered certificate

…all enclosed in a collector’s box

At the moment we do not know when these editions will be distributed, so we just have to wait for more information.

