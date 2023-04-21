Microids announces that the physical Limited Edition of FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake For Nintendo Switch. Released digitally last November, starting today we will also be able to buy it in the physical edition at introductory price of €45.98.

As previously anticipated, this limited edition will include:

We leave you now with a trailer dedicated to the Limited Edition of FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake, below which you can find out more details about the game thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake Limited Edition is now available on Nintendo Switch! Get back to fighting and check out the launch trailer! Milan, 21 April 2023 – Microids is pleased to announce that Front Mission 1st Remake Limited Edition is now available on Nintendo Switch with a unique retail version. Watch the launch trailer now! Created by Microids, this Limited Edition contains exclusive physical content created by the artists behind the creation of the game. The Limited Edition includes: The game Front Mission 1 st Remake for Nintendo Switch

2 lithographs About Front Mission 1st Remake: Play as a member of the OCU or UCS, customize your Wanzer and strategically use your firepower and terrain to outmaneuver your opponents. In the year 2090, world conflicts are fought using gigantic war machines called Wanzers. Huffman Island, the only place where the Oceania Cooperative Union (OCU) and the Unified Continental States (UCS) share a land border, is a hotbed of conflict. An OCU reconnaissance platoon, led by Captain Royd Clive, is assigned to investigate a United States munitions facility. They are ambushed by the Wanzers of the UCS, setting off a series of events that plunge the entire island into war. Key features: Experience an adventure in a complex geopolitical universe and choose sides through two different campaigns.

Customize every part of your Wanzer, improve its firepower, defense, speed and increase its efficiency in combat.

Take into account the environment you are in to develop the best possible strategy to quickly defeat your opponent.

Enjoy the remake in 3D with improved graphics and effects. You can choose to play in modern mode with new features or enjoy the original gameplay. Front Mission 1st Remake Limited Edition is now available on Nintendo Switch.

Source: Microids