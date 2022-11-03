Forever Entertainment And MegaPixel Studio have released new gameplay for FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake, arriving in late November. As previously anticipated, this new version of the classic Strategic RPG will offer players a high-definition graphic sector, a completely re-orchestrated soundtrack and many new gameplay innovations such as new game modes and improvements to the combat system.

Before leaving you to the gameplay I remind you that FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake will be available starting next November 30 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can find more details in our previous article. Good vision.

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake – Gameplay

Source: Forever Entertainment, MegaPixel Studio Street Gematsu