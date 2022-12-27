The year was 1995, the last years of what video game enthusiasts and nerds of various types still define today as one of the best eras for the world of video games: the era of 16-bit consoles. The SuperNintendo sparked, and its assiduous Japanese developer squaresoft he achieved success after success, especially at home. It seemed to be impossible for him to turn out a title that wasn’t loved and recognized, and it’s a real shame that many of the games of his time were then relegated solely to Japanese soil (true, Bahamut Lagoon? True, Rudra no Hihou?). Thankfully, some of them have come down to us over time with excellent modernized remakes, as evidenced by the great and anticipated remake of LIVE TO LIVE released this year. And also the game that we will talk about today, FRONT MISSION 1st: Remakefalls into the category just described: games for SNES that land on our shores after many years.

FRONT MISSION it’s an interesting beast. This mecha-style strategy RPG was originally released in 1995 only in Japan, but was successful enough to win both spin-offs and several sequels, all with more or less success. The third game in the series, FRONT MISSION 3 for the first PlayStation, it was the first ever to land outside Japan and even make it to Europe. In 2007 the first game of the series received a DS port that even reached America without unfortunately landing in Europe. It seemed that we Europeans would never have had the opportunity to test the progenitor of this curious saga of strategic games… at least until it was announced in the course of 2022, that an HD remake of the first three games would finally arrive on Nintendo Switchthanks to Forever Entertainment, available to all players in the world. But how does this title full of political fiction and giant robots who happily beat each other fare today? All that remains is to read and see for yourself!

Title: FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Analyzed version: Nintendo Switch (EU)

Gender: Strategy RPG

Players: 1

Publisher: Forever Entertainment



Developer: Forever Entertainment, SQUARE ENIX



Language: Italian (texts)

Exit date: November 30, 2022

Availability: digital delivery

DLCs: nobody

Note: HD remake of the 1995 Super Nintendo game FRONT MISSION, will be available in limited physical edition thanks to Forever Limited

We reviewed FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake with a Nintendo Switch code provided to us for free by Forever Entertainment.

We are in the year 2090: the geographical borders of the Earth are demarcated in a rather different way from that of our current world and wars are fought not only with the classic conventional means, but also through the use of gigantic humanoid machines called Wanzer. Over time, the volcanic activity of the planet has given rise to a new island in the Pacific Ocean, later christened Huffman’s Island. This patch of land has long been at the center of a dispute between two of the major nations of this future world, who have fought against each other for control: theUCS (The union of North and South America) and theOCU (A coalition formed by Oceania, South Asia and Southeast Asia). In time, the two factions reached a tense truce, dividing Huffman into two territories.

Our story begins with a military reconnaissance group of the OCU commanded by the brilliant young captain Royd Clivewho is ordered to survey what appears to be an old UCS munitions factory in the eastern part of the island known as Larcus. Hearing an alarm bell in my head, Karen, Royd’s comrade-in-arms and fiancée, warns her comrades to be careful. She doesn’t even have time to finish her warning to her, that she finds herself surrounded by a platoon of UCS Wanzers commanded by the enigmatic Driscoll, who promptly eliminates the female soldier in front of a helpless Royd, and proceeds to have the entire complex destroyed in a massive explosion. Following this event, later known in annuals as theLarcus incidentthe UCS blamed the OCU, declaring it the architect of an attack, and used what happened as a pretext to reopen hostilities, thus starting the Huffman’s Second Conflict.

A year goes by. Royd, having been scapegoated and kicked out of the military as a result, now makes a living fighting in the arena as a Wanzer pilot. One day he is approached by a man with sunglasses, Colonel Olson of the OCU, who presents him with a proposal: to collaborate with him as a member of the mercenary team of the Canyon Crowsso we can end the conflict and make the man responsible for killing Karen pay.

Fortune does not favor fools!

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake features two game modes: classic and modern. The first is practically identical in all respects to the SNES / PSX / DS version, and does not present who knows what substantial improvements or upgrades. However, things change in the modern version, in which not only do the Wanzers move with greater speed when given the order to move, but they are also given the possibility to move the map 360 degrees and to open a minimap that allows us to see the position of the units and the structure of the battlefield in greater detail.

As for the gameplay, we’re faced with a classic turn-based strategy RPG, in which we’ll have to move our units like on a chessboard and use the equipped weapons to defeat the enemies. However, there are some things to take into account: unlike common war vehicles, which have a single HP bar, Wanzers have four HP bars – one for the body, two for the arms, and one for the legs. Going to destroy any part of the body of a Wanzer will have a different effect: if we destroy the legs, for example, the Wanzer will suffer a bad deficit in its mobility; by destroying the arms, we will make it impossible to use the weapons equipped on them, while the destruction of the body will mean the destruction of the Wanzer and its removal from the battlefield. The main problem, however, is that the player does not have the slightest control over which part of the body will be targeted when the “Attack” command is selected. In fact, it will often happen that an enemy Wanzer finds himself with a part of the body with just 1 HP, and that your Wanzer decides instead to direct the attack towards a part of the body that is still completely healthy… assuming that the blow is successful, since you often miss the target even with an aim probability greater than 80%.



Pimp My Wanzer

Between one mission and another, we will find ourselves spending time in the various cities of Huffman’s Island. Here we will be able to carry out various activities, including going to bars to get the latest gossip (and sometimes unlocking missions and secondary characters), fighting in the arena to obtain additional funds (with winnings that increase depending on the difficulty, of course) and, what’s more important, go to the mechanic to equip and modify our Wanzers.

FRONT MISSION it could easily be called the “grandfather” of games like the frenetic series Armored Core by FromSoftware, since we will find ourselves making mixtures and mixtures of weapons and body parts in order to obtain a mech that meets our needs. And there are literally myriads of parts to choose from, each with its own parameters and specifications and, not to be overlooked, its own weight. In fact, it will be necessary to take care to create resistant units without exceeding the maximum weight capacity they can support. Furthermore, we must also take into account the specializations of each pilot in the use of the various weapons, divided into three categories: from melee (such as fists and batons), short range (machine guns and rifles) e long range (missile launchers and the like), since in the end it is always better to specialize each pilot in a single type of weapon if you want to have any hope of doing substantial damage and hitting the target.

Shimmering iron giants

As for the technical sector, we are faced with a graphic style that is pleasant to look at, albeit with some frame rate problems, especially if played on a laptop. Despite the angularity of the maps that are made to replicate those of the 16-bit version with their perfectly squared mountains, we can only smile as we notice the many small details that surround the game environments, such as the trees that move in the wind, the rain that wets the Wanzers making their armor shine, the detail of the grains of sand, or even the physics of some objects on the map that move with the passage of the Wanzers.

The mechs are also incredibly detailed throughout their multiple body parts, and it’s nice to see them moving around even when they’re not fighting. The music is also very catchy, both in the classic version and in the remastered one for the modern mode. The portraits of the protagonists, all with the recognizable style of the now historic Yoshitaka Amano, have been completely refurbished and, leaving out some characters that are perhaps a little too clumsy in design, are sufficient, even if one feels the lack of real facial expressions, just as one feels the complete absence of any dubbing, especially after seeing the modern versions of old games in which it never fails, even with the dual audio. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that they decide to dub 2 and 3 when they finally come out.

Who do we recommend FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake to?

I won’t mince words: this is a tough title, even on its normal difficulty, and with several additional difficulty levels to unlock — including the terrifying General mode, in which enemies have 900% more health and do double damage when attacking — hardcore strategists will get their money’s worth. Also, due to its heavy reliance on randomness and luck, it’s a title that requires a lot, a lot of patience to complete 100%, especially considering the fact that you can’t get a complete idea of ​​the whole story without complete both Royd’s scenario and Kevin’s additional scenario, which is even harder to play! If you are new to the genre, think carefully before buying it.

Many weapons and parts with which to customize your mechs

Excellent localization in Italian

Graphically pleasing… …Despite the frame rate dancing in the laptop

Clashes rely too much on the luck factor

Total absence of dubbing