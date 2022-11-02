Forever Entertainment announced the release date for FRONT MISSION 1st: Remakere-edition of the strategic JRPG of SQUARE ENIX for Nintendo Switch.

This remake of the first episode of the saga will be available via Nintendo eShop starting with the next one November 30. From November 16th it will be possible to book it at a 10% discount.

At 14:00 tomorrow a new trailer will be visible that will show us the gameplay of the game, we leave you the embed of the premiere below.

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake – Trailer Première

Source: Forever Entertainment