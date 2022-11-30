Front Mission 1st Remake is available on the Nintendo Switch eShop starting today, but now Forever Entertainment has announced that retail and collectors versions. Specifically, the unLimited Edition, the Limited Edition and the Exclusive Edition have been unveiled, with prices starting at 44.99 euroswhere the digital version is available at the price of 34.99 euros.

All three are currently available for pre-order exclusively on the Forever Limited portal, with a release date still to be fixed (we are talking about shipments within 2-6 months).

There Unlimited Edition of Front Mission 1st: Remake is on sale for 44.99 euros. Includes classic Switch retail game case with reversible cover, 16-page full-color guidebook, and numbered certificate with in-game artwork.

There limited edition it is available instead at the price of 64.99 euros. Includes a collector’s box, steelbook and plastic case with reversible cover, a numbered certificate, a set of 3 collector’s pins and a 16-page guide. Only 2,000 copies of this edition will be made.

Finally there is the Exclusive Edition of Front Mission 1st Remake, on sale at the price of 129.99 euros, of which only 200 units will be produced. This edition includes:

An exclusive collector’s box, with a metal plate in the center, which imitates a supply box.

A 17 x 10 cm resin diorama immortalizing a battlefield.

Plastic case with reversible cover.

16 page guide.

Numbered certificate.

The Exclusive Edition of Front Mission 1st: Remake

What do you think, are you interested in one of these physical versions of Front Mission 1st: Remake? Let us know in the comments.