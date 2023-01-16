Microids has announced the arrival of a Limited Edition for FRONT MISSION 1st: Remakecurrently available digitally at Nintendo Switch. This particular physical edition will be distributed in Europe during the springeven if at the moment a specific date has not been revealed nor the launch price.
The Limited Edition will include:
- a physical copy of the game
- the printed manual
- two lithographs
- an exclusive lenticular figurine
It is therefore a different edition from those announced by Forever Entertainment which we told you about in our previous article. We just have to wait for more information about it.
Source: Microids Street Gematsu
#FRONT #MISSION #1st #Remake #Microids #announces #Limited #Edition
Leave a Reply