Microids has announced the arrival of a Limited Edition for FRONT MISSION 1st: Remakecurrently available digitally at Nintendo Switch. This particular physical edition will be distributed in Europe during the springeven if at the moment a specific date has not been revealed nor the launch price.

The Limited Edition will include:

a physical copy of the game

the printed manual

two lithographs

an exclusive lenticular figurine

It is therefore a different edition from those announced by Forever Entertainment which we told you about in our previous article. We just have to wait for more information about it.

Source: Microids Street Gematsu