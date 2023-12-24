Publisher Forever Entertainment and development team MegaPixel Studio have announced the“Mercenaries” update For Front Mission 1st Remakewhich will bring with it several new features single player and multiplayer content.
The update does not have a yet release date but it is expected for 2024, bringing with it new scenarios for single player and other modes, as well as additional characters. Everything will also be freedistributed as a standard update to all owners of the game.
Let's see the contents of the update
In this case, these are the contents expected for the Mercenaries update of Front Mission 1st Remake:
- New Single Player Scenarios: an extension of the main campaign with a series of scenarios to complete in standard single player mode, with various challenges and stories to discover
- “Hot-Seat” local multiplayer mode: a new multiplayer game mode that allows us to challenge friends within new maps, in a new local multiplayer
- New mercenaries and a Commander: the update introduces a new piece of the unreleased roster, with various new mercenaries and also a commander character, expanding the possibilities of using fighters in the game
Front Mission 1st Remake is available for PC and console, you can get to know it better in our dedicated review.
#Front #Mission #1st #Remake #39Mercenaries39 #update #announced #single #multiplayer #elements
Leave a Reply