Publisher Forever Entertainment and development team MegaPixel Studio have announced the“Mercenaries” update For Front Mission 1st Remakewhich will bring with it several new features single player and multiplayer content.

The update does not have a yet release date but it is expected for 2024, bringing with it new scenarios for single player and other modes, as well as additional characters. Everything will also be freedistributed as a standard update to all owners of the game.